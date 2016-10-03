AUDIO: Man injured in paramotor crash

AN EARLY morning adventure has left a man in his 30s with lower back injuries.

Paramedics were called to Atkinson Dam Rd at 6.56am this morning after reports a man crashed his paramotor.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the man sustained a lower back injury after his powered paraglider failed.

West Moreton Critical Care paramedic Adrian Gielis attended the crash along with two other QAS crews this morning,

"For some reason he lost control and ended up crashing into the ground from approximately 15 feet in the air," he said.

Luckily, an off-duty paramedic was one of the first on the scene and was able to treat the man before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the PA Hospital by helicopter in a stable condition.