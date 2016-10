A MAN has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a machinery accident this morning.

Police say the incident was reported at Lock Wy, Riverview, about 10.30am.

A man driving a three-tonne roller at a roadwork site hit a small ledge before the vehicle overturned.

Paramedics attended and assessed a man aged in his 20s for injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.