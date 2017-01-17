34°
News

Man questioned after car slams into tree

Andrew Korner
| 17th Jan 2017 3:46 PM Updated: 4:13 PM
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash at Chuwar.
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash at Chuwar.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE have been called to a crash north of Ipswich, after it emerged the vehicle involved had been involved in several incidents earlier in the day.

A white hatch back crashed near the intersection of Kholo Rd and Blackwall Rd at Chuwar about 2.45pm.

Police say they received a report of a stealing offence at a bottle shop in Brassall prior to the crash, as well as a separate report of a vehicle driving erratically and a third incident where a vehicle hit a petrol bowser at Bellbird Park and failed to remain at the scene.

Officers will accompany one of the men involved in the crash to hospital, where they plan to take a blood sample for analysis.

Several charges are expected to be laid in relation to the earlier incidents.

Paramedics treated one of the occupants of the vehicle for rib injuries and difficulty breathing, while the other man was not hurt.
 

EARLIER: POLICE are on the scene of a single vehicle crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

A white hatch back crashed near the intersection of Kholo Rd and Blackwall Rd at Chuwar about 2.45pm.

Police say they received a report of a stealing offence at a bottle shop in Brassall prior to the crash, as well as a separate report of a vehicle driving erratically.

The reports matched the vehicle involved in the crash, however police are yet to confirm any connection and no charges have been laid.

Paramedics treated one of the occupants of the vehicle for rib injuries and difficulty breathing, while the other man was not hurt.

Police will take a sample from the driver to check if he was over the alcohol limit while driving.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  chuwar drink driving ipswich crime traffic crash

Man questioned after car slams into tree

Man questioned after car slams into tree

Driver treated for chest injuries

Ipswich train users 'packed in like sardines'

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow says Ipswich has been 'bashed around' by Queensland Rail in recent months.

Locals not happy with Queensland Rail's reduced services.

'Nardya will not be going home'

On Wednesday the 25-year-old was given a week to live

Yamanto highway project the number one priority, report

The Building Queensland Board's Infrastructure Pipeline report released this month lists the $340 million Yamanto interchange at the top of the list which includes 20 building projects across the state.

Report suggests Cunningham Hwy works among most important projects

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

9 things to do this weekend

IT'S ON: Help raise funds for cancer research this weekend at the Ipswich Turf Club. The Shearer Tackles Cancer pig races will still be conducted in the Beer Garden from 12pm.

From music and markets to hiking and swimming, Ipswich has it all

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC SITE ( Church or Pub !! ) FENCED PADDOCKS with DAM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

Cute cottage on massive 1/4 acre block

33 East Owen Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 2 $255,000...

Bet you will fall in love with this cute little home, one of the original homes to the area. This property has served its current owners and original owner's very...

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

LOOKING FOR A MODERN HOME IN YAMANTO

10 Angela Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 4 $360,000

This home will appeal to everyone looking for a modern four bedroom home with a yard that will accommodate pets, cars, caravans and kids!! Sitting on the high...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

Councillor Ireland at a messy building site.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!