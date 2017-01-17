Man questioned after car slams into tree

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE have been called to a crash north of Ipswich, after it emerged the vehicle involved had been involved in several incidents earlier in the day.



A white hatch back crashed near the intersection of Kholo Rd and Blackwall Rd at Chuwar about 2.45pm.



Police say they received a report of a stealing offence at a bottle shop in Brassall prior to the crash, as well as a separate report of a vehicle driving erratically and a third incident where a vehicle hit a petrol bowser at Bellbird Park and failed to remain at the scene.



Officers will accompany one of the men involved in the crash to hospital, where they plan to take a blood sample for analysis.



Several charges are expected to be laid in relation to the earlier incidents.



Paramedics treated one of the occupants of the vehicle for rib injuries and difficulty breathing, while the other man was not hurt.



