Road rage accused denied bail: Charged with assault on 66yo

Emma Clarke
| 19th Sep 2016 4:55 PM

A 30-year-old North Booval man who allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old man in a traffic incident will remain behind bars until his next mention on September 23.

Brian Lesley Hopper was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 following an incident at Deagon on September 17.

Preliminary investigations suggest about 2.15pm, a sedan was reversing out of a driveway on Adams St when it has narrowly avoided colliding with a utility that was travelling along the road.

Police will allege the sedan has followed the utility to the intersection of Board and Braun Sts, where the male driver of the sedan has then gotten out of his vehicle and approached the 66-year-old male driver of the utility.

A verbal altercation ensued, and the 66-year-old man was punched in the face a number of times.

The driver of the sedan then allegedly fled the scene.

The 66-year-old man sustained facial injuries and was transported to the Prince Charles Hospital for treatment.

Hopper was denied bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and remanded to appear on September 23.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court, editors picks, ipswich, ipswich crime

