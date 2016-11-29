Man in court today after dramatic car chase

AN IPSWICH man will face court today after allegedly ramming a police car while trying to flee an armed robbery.

It will be alleged that about 11am Friday, a man attended a house on Roadvale-Harrisville Rd at Milora, threatened three people with a firearm and demanded keys to a vehicle.

The occupants of the house complied with the demands and the man allegedly sped off in a Subaru.

The man allegedly drove at high speed towards Ipswich, with police spotting the stolen vehicle on the Centenary Hwy at Augustine Heights about 20 minutes later.

The road was blocked by a stationary police vehicle.

It will be alleged the man stopped the stolen vehicle and reversed into the following police car, which had also stopped.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

A 34-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of fail to stop a motor vehicle and one count each of enter dwelling, dangerous operation of a vehicle, wilful damage and possession of a shortened firearm.

He will appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today.