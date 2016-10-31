Man flown to hospital after quad bike accident

A man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after he was injured in a quad bike accident this morning.

The helicopter flew to the scene of the accident at Bromelton near Beaudesert before 10am today.

The 32-year-old sustained suspected hip injuries when the quad bike he was using to herd cattle plunged about five metres down a cliff.

He was assessed at the scene before being flown to the PA Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.