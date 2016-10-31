31°
News

Man flown to hospital after quad bike accident

31st Oct 2016 2:30 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after he was injured in a quad bike accident this morning.

The helicopter flew to the scene of the accident at Bromelton near Beaudesert before 10am today.

The 32-year-old sustained suspected hip injuries when the quad bike he was using to herd cattle plunged about five metres down a cliff.

He was assessed at the scene before being flown to the PA Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

A 32-year-old man sustained suspected hip injuries when the quad bike he was using to herd cattle plunged about five metres down a cliff.
A 32-year-old man sustained suspected hip injuries when the quad bike he was using to herd cattle plunged about five metres down a cliff. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bromelton quad bike accident racq lifeflight rescue

Man flown to hospital after quad bike accident

Man flown to hospital after quad bike accident

32-year-old sustained suspected hip injuries after plunge down cliff

Shops 'smashed' as Ipswich embraces Halloween

Ashlee Hold, Nathaniel Smith and Megan Harris are getting into the Halloween mood at Spotlight.

We are spending more on Halloween

Your guide to friendly Halloween homes in Ipswich

And the do's and don'ts of trick or treating

Staffy one of the worst cases of neglect: RSPCA

SHOCKING: This American Staffordshite Terrier was found in Lowood. The RSPCA he was one of the worst cases of animal neglect they had seen.

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this week

Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

57-room house and she only uses four of them

57-room house and she only uses four of them

TAMARA Ecclestone lives in 57-room house - but only uses four of the rooms on a regular basis.

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Has The Walking Dead jumped the shark, or did Shiva have to happen?

PHOTOS: Festival goers embrace spirit

Nathan McDonald, Chantelle Bamber with nephew Olly Bishop, 1, Sheila Robinson, Donna Furber and Tina Robinson of Goodna.

Goodna celebrates another year of diverse community

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

Burt Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 $399,000...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

64 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Be the envy of your friends when you become the proud owners of this architecturally designed home in popular Coalfalls. This lowset brick and tile four bedroom...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the bifold doors to the lounge makes...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* in modern complex...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!