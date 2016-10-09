Man facing attempted murder over Gatton ordeal

SURVIVOR: A Gatton woman leaves the police station after officers fortuitously intervened in an alleged altercation Thursday night.

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged ordeal in the Lockyer Valley on Thursday night.

Police will allege the Gatton man, 38, attempted to murder his estranged wife in what has been described as a deliberate attack during court proceedings last week.

Lockyer Valley Crime Car Sergeant Brad Browning said the additional charge arose out of further investigations into the alleged series of events which unfolded on Freemans Rd about 9.15pm Thursday.

He said police will allege officers patrolling Tenthill Creek Rd about 9.25pm Thursday saw a ute being driven erratically on the semi-rural road.

SMASHED: The car allegedly used to ram a Gatton woman's vehicle which started a terrifying ordeal Thursday night. 7 News Toowoomba

After intercepting the vehicle, it will be alleged a man was found sitting on a woman in the driver's seat in an effort to detain her, police will allege.

Police will allege the man had rammed the woman's car which forced her to stop before the man forced his way inside the vehicle while armed with a tomahawk.

The woman, 34, allegedly suffered a deep bite to her left arm and significant swelling to her forehead, and minor hand wounds, in the incident.

The man was charged with one count each of choking suffocation, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty, and two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

SPEAKING OUT: A woman who was viciously attacked by her estranged husband in an alleged Gatton incident Thursday night speaks out about the ordeal in the hope of saving lives. Tara Miko

He was remanded in custody following a brief appearance in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Friday on those charges.

Police further charged the man with one count of attempted murder on Saturday, and he is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.