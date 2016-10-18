VIDEO: Driver faces nine charges after policeman hit on bike

A 24-year-old man charged after a police motorcyclist was struck by a car on Sunday was remanded in custody in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

John James Appleton was charged after a Road Policing Command officer was thrown from a motorcycle at the Mine St exit of the Ipswich Motorway at Collingwood Park at 7.50am.

It will be alleged a vehicle reversed towards the officer at speed, causing him to take evasive action on the bike to avoid being hit.

A 24-year-old has been charged with nine offences following a traffic incident. Police Media

The vehicle then allegedly accelerated towards and collided with the rear of the police motorcycle causing the officer to be thrown from the bike.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement on the Ipswich Motorway when he detected the car allegedly travelling at excessive speeds.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his hand and leg.

Appleton was charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving an insured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a traffic incident, possessing dangerous drugs, stealing and receiving tainted property.

Appleton was taken into custody at about 8pm on Monday at an address in Ellen Grove.

The matter will next be mentioned in court in November.