Man severely burned in suspicious house fire dies in hospital

A man who sustained extensive burns as a result of a suspicious house fire in Brookwater, has died in hospital.

At about 7.30pm yesterday, a vehicle crashed through the garage of a residence on Birchwood Cres.

Police and QFES attended the scene after the home became fully engulfed by fire.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition where he died last night.

A woman also sustained minor burns and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.