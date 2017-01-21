Man in custody following road and foot pursuit

POLICE have charged a man following a road and foot pursuit between Coominya, Esk and Toogoolawah yesterday.

At about 6pm a vehicle reported stolen from Annerley was detected allegedly speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Coominya.

When officers attempted to intercept the car it will be alleged the vehicle failed to stop, evading police.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device in Esk however the car continued driving, before being located abandoned on Brisbane Valley Highway at Toogoolawah, police say.

Officers subsequently took a man into custody on Ivory Creek Rd following a short foot chase.

An 18-year-old Woodridge man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, driving without a licence, speeding, failure to stop and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on February 10.