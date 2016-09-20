Hospital staff threatened as man pulls knife, throws chair

Police have charged a Bellbird Park man with a number of offences following an altercation at Mater Hospital in Brisbane yesterday evening.

It will be alleged the 28-year-old attended the reception at about 7.40pm and due to his behaviour was refused service.

Hospital security staff were notified and when they approached it is alleged the man produced a knife and threatened them. It is also believed he threw a chair and a coffee table in their direction.

Security staff were able to corral the man into a corner and he then complied with their demands to drop the knife and was restrained until police arrived.

He was later arrested and charged with two counts of serious assault of a public officer, and one count each of wilful damage, going armed so as to cause fear, fail to dispose of a syringe, possess a utensil for drug use and possess a drug utensil that had been used.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.