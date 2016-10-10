QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

CLIVE Thomas Cooper pleaded guilty to riding his bicycle while under the influence at West Ipswich on August 26. He was fined $200.

MARK James Moyle pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Leichhardt on August 28. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $650.

JOHN Anthony Nutley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on August 2. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

HENSCHEL Fasi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on August 27. The defendant was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. Fasi was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $800.

TONY James French pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Dinmore on August 28. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $650.

LUIS Enrique Chacon Hernandez pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Riverview on September 2. The defendant was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. Chacon Hernandez was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for five months and fined $750.

COREY James Harnden pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on September 2. Harnden was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $550.

REECE David Harvey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Collingwood Park on August 21. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

JASON Jan Kaptein pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at One Mile on September 14. He was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. Kaptein was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

TISENI Junior Tiseni pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 10. He was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. Tiseni was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $900.

WILLIAM Arthur George Roth pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on August 21. He was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. Roth was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $300.

STEPHEN Gregory Schilling pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Brassall on August 16. Schilling was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $600.

PETER Charles Sutton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on August 4. Sutton was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and fined $200.

ALEX James Bond pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Purga on July 6. Bond was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

DAVID Adam Condon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on July 21. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

BRYCE Mitchell Hunter pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Boonah on August 4. He received a one month restricted licence and was fined $200.

REECE Vincent McNamara pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Willowbank on July 2. He received a three month good behaviour order and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months.

RICKY James Palmer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on August 30. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop. Palmer was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $1000.

JONATHON Haven Plane pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Willowbank on July 23. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

TAYLA Michelle Rix Sherlock pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Bundamba on July 2. Sherlock was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

MICHAEL Brian Steedman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Camira on July 8. Steedman was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

RONALD Frederick Tilbury pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Tivoli on September 7. He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Tilbury was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

CAMERON John Trent pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Karana Downs on September 16. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $800.

JUNDAMARRA David Wirepa pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Fernvale on August 7. The court heard he tested positive to cannabis. Wirepa was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.

ADRIAN Donald Moir pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Central on February 9. The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Moir was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $350.