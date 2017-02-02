Man charged after allegedly 'touching' granddaughter

A MAN charged for allegedly indecently treating his granddaughter will stand trial in Ipswich District Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged after the girl said her "granddad touched her when she sat on his lap", the court heard today.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said the man "sexually abused his granddaughter" between 2013 and 2014 when she was between four and six years old and in Prep and year one at school.

He is charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 of lineal descent.

The trial continues.