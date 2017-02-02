Man banned over injured cockfighting birds

A MAN has been banned from owning roosters for five years after a raid on his property south of Rosewood uncovered injured cockfighting birds.

RSPCA inspectors found 30 hens and cockbirds, some tethered with rope around their ankles and others with horrific injuries consistent with cockfighting during the October raid at Neil David Hesse's home.

Two of the birds had horrific wounds to their head area and the RSPCA euthanased five animals seized from the property.

Tools used in cockfighting, namely spur caps or mitts were also found with the animals.

Hesse, 31, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court in January to two counts of breaching a duty of care to an animal by failing to provide.

A charge of possessing a spur cap used in cockfighting was dropped due to lack of evidence.

Hesse was fined $3000, half payable to RSPCA, and banned from keeping roosters for five years.