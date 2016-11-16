30°
News

Man avoids prison after selling cannabis, MDMA

Emma Clarke
| 16th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MCDONALD'S worker who sold cannabis and MDMA for $15 a pop faced up to 20 years imprisonment in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren told Scott William Stuart McNab, 21, the maximum penalty for supplying drugs was not set by the value of the sale.

"The period of imprisonment is not set by weather the transaction was $15 or not," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

McNab was charged after police found text messages relating to 29 sales of cannabis and MDMA.

Crown prosecutor James Marxson said McNab sold cannabis 26 times and MDMA three times to 10 customers.

Mr Marxson said he sold cannabis in lots between 1.75g and 28g and supplied MDMA pills in lots of one and four for $15 per pill.

Defence lawyer Scott Neaves said McNab worked at McDonald's until a couple of weeks ago and had never been unemployed.

"It's unusual circumstances he finds himself in," Mr Neaves said.

Mr Neaves said the offending was motivated by McNab's landlord who was "heavily involved in drugs".

"He moved out of home and was finding out what living away from home was all about," he said.

"I bet his landlord didn't explain to him selling four pills for $15 each carried a maximum penalty of 20 years," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

McNab pleaded guilty to 29 counts of supplying a dangerous drug relating to sales made between December and January and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, namely cannabis and possessing drug related utensils.

McNab was sentenced to two years probation with no convictions recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Man dies in hospital after house fire at Brookwater

Man dies in hospital after house fire at Brookwater

A man who sustained extensive burns as a result of a suspicious house fire in Brookwater, has died in hospital.

  • News

  • 16th Nov 2016 5:25 AM

How Pauline plans to win Lockyer

FOCUS: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra.

Hanson makes rural seat a priority

Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

WE’RE giving you a Christmas present you can’t refuse.

Gunmen rob service station in early morning heist

The two men left the address in a vehicle with a sum of cash

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

LIFE AT THE TOP!!

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $529,000

SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE ENTERTAINING AREA Situated on the...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL ... Prices start from...

PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL TURN KEY HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM $332,000 OR SPEAK TO THE AGENT...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $359,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

&quot; BE PREPARED TO BE IMPRESSED - IMMACULATE 5 BEDDER WITH DOUBLE SHED!&quot;

21 Hinze, Minden 4311

House 5 2 4 $469,000

Oh my goodness!. This beautiful 5 bedroom brick and Colourbond home is set on a 4011m2 flood free corner block in Minden Estate. Surrounded by other new modern...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

ELEVATED AND PRIVATE

5 Bellmount Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

You will love the privacy, views and breezes that this well presented home offers. Positioned in a most sought after location at the top of the Emerald Hill...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

Eastern Heights Investment 6.36% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 6.36% return on the...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT BY DEAN STENZEL !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT

LOCATED in a quiet & neat little spot in the sought after suburb of Eastern Heights. It will also soon be a short walk to the new $35 million Silkstone shopping...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!