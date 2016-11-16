Man avoids prison after selling cannabis, MDMA

A MCDONALD'S worker who sold cannabis and MDMA for $15 a pop faced up to 20 years imprisonment in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren told Scott William Stuart McNab, 21, the maximum penalty for supplying drugs was not set by the value of the sale.

"The period of imprisonment is not set by weather the transaction was $15 or not," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

McNab was charged after police found text messages relating to 29 sales of cannabis and MDMA.

Crown prosecutor James Marxson said McNab sold cannabis 26 times and MDMA three times to 10 customers.

Mr Marxson said he sold cannabis in lots between 1.75g and 28g and supplied MDMA pills in lots of one and four for $15 per pill.

Defence lawyer Scott Neaves said McNab worked at McDonald's until a couple of weeks ago and had never been unemployed.

"It's unusual circumstances he finds himself in," Mr Neaves said.

Mr Neaves said the offending was motivated by McNab's landlord who was "heavily involved in drugs".

"He moved out of home and was finding out what living away from home was all about," he said.

"I bet his landlord didn't explain to him selling four pills for $15 each carried a maximum penalty of 20 years," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

McNab pleaded guilty to 29 counts of supplying a dangerous drug relating to sales made between December and January and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, namely cannabis and possessing drug related utensils.

McNab was sentenced to two years probation with no convictions recorded.