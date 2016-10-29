29°
Man avoids jail following meat cleaver incident

Emma Clarke
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

A MAN who brandished two knives and a meat cleaver and threatened to kill his neighbours was released from custody in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole after he was charged over three domestic disturbances on two separate days in August.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said on the first occasion, the man was involved in a disturbance with his step father in which he threw a microwave onto the ground and kicked in the back door.

The court heard the man ran onto the street and yelled, "I'm going to kill them all," referring to his neighbours.

"He escaped onto the street with the knives waving in the air," Sgt Dick said.

The man's step father was forced to tackle him and take the weapons.

A week later police were called to the same Raceview address in the early hours of the morning when the defendant and his father-in-law were fighting and the defendant's partner was yelling for help.

Police found the two men choking each other in the bedroom. The court heard the man pushed the woman and pressed his fist to the side of her head and broke a glass door.

Later the same morning, the man was granted bail and returned to the home where he was involved in the third domestic disturbance.

The woman called 000 and told police the man entered the home, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a TV cabinet.

Police arrested him and he served 63 days pre-sentence custody.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges including contravening a domestic violence order, possessing a knife, assault and going armed as to cause fear.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she hoped the two months the defendant spent in custody was "a wake up call".

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime

