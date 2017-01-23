30°
News

Man arrested over Coast taxi driver bashing

23rd Jan 2017 11:19 AM Updated: 11:34 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who allegedly bashed a Sunshine Coast taxi driver and stole his cab after he refused to drive him to Brisbane has been arrested and charged.

Sunshine Coast detectives from the Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch charged a 20-year-old Redbank Plains man over the incident on Saturday night.

About midnight, the driver picked up a man from a cab rank in Ocean St, Maroochydore.

As they were driving off, the man advised that he wished to be taken to an address in Brisbane.

After being told by the driver that he could not take him to Brisbane, the man allegedly became aggressive causing the driver to pull over to the side of the road in Maroochydore Rd.

It will be alleged the man grabbed the taxi metre and pulled it from the roof of the car before grabbing the driver around the neck and pushing his fist into his face.

The driver managed to struggle free and run from the vehicle, with the passenger chasing him down the road for a short distance, before returning to the taxi and driving off.

The driver was not physically injured and attended a nearby service station where he contacted police.

The stolen taxi was allegedly driven to Brisbane and was abandoned at the intersection of Colton and Norman Avenues, Lutwyche.

It was located by police significantly damaged about 2.50am on the morning of January 21.

Detectives have charged a 20-year-old Redbank Plains man with high range drink driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 22.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks maroochydore ocean st taxi

Educators gather to talk about multicultural education

Educators gather to talk about multicultural education

A symposium was held at USQ where educators talked about the importance of diversity in local communities.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

WELCOME: Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West greets new Year 7 students on their first day of school.

Principal Michael West welcomes youngsters at Bellbird Park.

Australia Day 'sickie' will cost us $54 million

Australia Day at Mooloolaba Beach.

Nearly 380,000 workers set to chuck post-Australia Day sickies

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

NICOLE Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned to their mother’s moods’.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Mine halt after land caved in

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Harry Gee Stationer, News Agent, Picture Framer at North Ipswich.

Subsidence isolated residents

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 2 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $171,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!