Man arrested after police pull over stolen car

A MAN is facing multiple charges after being pulled over in an allegedly stolen car this morning.

Police say officers noticed the Honda Accord driving along Bognuda St, Bundamba about 2.50am.

The driver pulled over as directed and police say all occupants of the vehicle were compliant.

The vehicle had earlier been reported stolen from Highgate Hill in Brisbane.

Police arrested a man and took him to the Ipswich watchouse, where he is awaiting charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, using false number plates, and unrelated property charges.