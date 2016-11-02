Man allegedly used stepdaughter to make child porn

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his stepdaughter and himself if she told anyone he had raped her has been denied bail.

The accused pedophile, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim's identity, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with two counts of rape of his young stepdaughter - who lives at Ripley near Ipswich - and one count of incest.

He has also been accused of making child porn, possessing child porn and indecently dealing with the same child.

During the bail application, the court was told the girl's mother discovered a video allegedly showing the stepfather interfering with the girl.

Justice Jean Dalton said the child had claimed the man threatened to kill her and himself if she told anyone about the two alleged rapes.

Justice Dalton said the mother's evidence was the man became angry and threatened to kill the mother when she confronted him about the alleged video. Justice Dalton said he had not been charged with offences relating to that incident.

The court heard a domestic violence order had been made and that the stepfather allegedly breached it when he sent a letter to his children.

"He went to some lengths to do this," Justice Dalton said.

She said the letter was made to look like it came from his cellmate.

Justice Dalton said she found this worrying because it seemed the man did not believe he had to obey the domestic violence protection order and was willing to deliberately flout it.

The man's parents offered $20,000 as surety for him to be released on bail.

But Justice Dalton said there was a risk the man would interfere with witnesses while on bail and that the threats he had allegedly made were serious.

"It seems to me that risk is too great for me to offer him bail," she said.

