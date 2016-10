The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at the scene of a paragliding accident on Saturday afternoon.

A paragliding pilot is in hospital after a crash landing 10km's East of Boonah on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-year-old male hit the ground heavily after encountering turbulence and losing height rapidly.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to scene, where paramedics treated him for a fractured femur and suspected chest and shoulder injuries.

He was airlifted to the PA Hospital in stable condition.