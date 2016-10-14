Man accused of raping daughter between 2000 and 2012

AN IPSWICH father charged with 20 counts of rape against his daughter allegedly began offending after her mother died, Ipswich District Court heard yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and indecent treatment of a child under 16 of lineal descent in day one of a trial.

The court heard the charges related to a period of alleged offending between 2000 and 2012 when the girl was between seven and 18 years old.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Goldie said the first count of rape was committed after the girl moved in with her father following her mother's death.

"There were various sexual acts," she said.

"When her mother died she went to live with the defendant, it started when she first moved in with the defendant."

Ms Goldie told the court the girl ran away from the home when she was 17 and returned some months later before she "left the house and never returned again" after she turned 18.

She said the acts were committed "two to three times a week or sometimes once a week but it was quite regular over this period".

Ms Goldie said the family lived in eight different homes throughout Queensland, including the Ipswich region.

The court heard the girl made a formal complaint to police in 2014.

Defence lawyer Kim Bryson said the defendant would be giving evidence in the trial.

"The topic we are dealing with is not nice and I ask you not to let that cloud your judgement," Mr Bryson said.

The trial continues.