Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

A MAN will spend the rest of the month in custody after he was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her Brassall home on Sunday morning.

Andrew Geoffrey Clayton, 46, did not make an application for bail or appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

In addition to the charge in relation to the sexual assault, the man is also charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence, disable in order to commit indictable offence, assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, torture and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The man has also been charged with two counts of stealing.

The matter was adjourned to a date in February and defence lawyer Leah Scott requested he appear via viedolink.