Making haste with waste

WHAT began as the seed of an idea to improve farm production quickly sprouted into a booming business for Ipswich success story Roy Wilson.

Recently crowned Queensland's Ernst & Young Entrepeneur of The Year, Ipswich born and bred Mr Wilson started his business career in the quarry and transport industries.

But the idea for what was to become his business, NuGrow, actually came from his family farming background, and more specifically, his grandmother.

"There was a need in the market for a good quality garden soil product, and that's how it all started,” Mr Wilson said.

"There were lots of companies making inferior compost and soil conditioners so someone needed to come along and do it properly.”

The Swanbank business takes tonnes of food and garden green waste from across the Ipswich City Council green bin network, the first and only Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) recycling service in Queensland.

The green waste is combined with other waste streams such as grease traps from restaurants to make compost, soil conditioners and potting mixes that Mr Wilson believes benefit the wider community and environment by "returning productivity to land, improving water quality in catchments, combating climate change and fast-tracking a circular economy”.

Most recently, NuGrow has created a new product called Hydroganics; a hydraulically applied compost product used by civil contractors to reduce erosion and sediment loss whilst promoting vegetation growth along the side of freshly constructed highways.

The enormous scope of the operation has to be seen to be understood.

Wait by the front entrance of the 21-hectare Swanbank facility and you will see an almost constant flow of trucks carting anything from grease trap waste, animal effluent to grey water.

Part of the company's ethos is to reduce the strain on traditional waste management infrastructure, including landfills, which are battling to keep up with rising populations across the world. While finding a use for Ipswich's growing waste streams has enough of an environmental benefit on its own, also claims that the products manufactured from these wastes can drastically reduce nitrogen and sediment run-off from farms into waterways.

The Ipswich business partnered with the Olive family, a third generation cattle farming family that runs the Raglan Station, near Rockhampton, to conduct a scientific field trial comparing NuGrow compost with traditional farming methods.

Raglan Station sits adjacent to the Fitzroy Delta, an environmentally-sensitive Great Barrier Reef catchment.

"The field trial sought to demonstrate whether above average pasture growing results could be achieved using reduced rates of synthetic fertiliser via substitution with a more economical product, such as organic-based compost,” NuGrow says in its publicity material.

The tests showed soil conditioner pasture was more productive, while also producing less harmful run-off into the river system.

Mr Wilson says the results could have major implications for the health of the Great Barrier Reef, "but further education and uptake by the agricultural industry is required”.

Those environmental benefits could soon be seen much further afield.

The business now has four recycling facilities across Queensland, with plans to develop further sites interstate and possibly even overseas in the near future.

NEW LIFE: A windrow turner combines green waste with effluent to begin the process of making soil products at NuGrow's Swanbank facility, and (inset) NuGrow founder Roy Wilson.