Major road works will benefit 5000 people daily

MAJOR road infrastructure upgrades set to benefit 5000 people every day started at Mutdapilly this morning.

Road rehabilitation works worth $12.5 million on the Cunningham Highway between Mutdapilly and Warrill View will create 32 direct jobs and help reduce the frequency of serious traffic crashes on the notorious stretch.

Three serious traffic crashes happened on the Cunningham Hwy at Mutdapilly last year alone.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the works were important in ensuring safety on the Cunningham Highway was maintained as a major freight corridor between Sydney and Brisbane.

"The project involves pavement reconstruction works for approximately three kilometres on the Cunningham Highway," Mr Chester said.

"The end result will be a safer road environment and improved driver experience for all motorists and heavy vehicle users on this stretch of the highway."

Acting Queensland Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Jackie Trad said the project, which would support 32 direct jobs, was expected to be completed mid-2017, weather permitting.

"The works will involve pavement rehabilitation to improve flood immunity and safety of the highway, as well as surface improvements through Warrill View," Ms Trad said.

"Motorists can expect changed traffic conditions and minor delays while works are undertaken between 6am and 6pm on weekdays.

"I appreciate the community's patience while we get on with these important works."

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said once works were underway, it would include a focus on flood immunity and also improve the safety for the estimated 5,000 vehicles which use the highway each day.

"This section of the highway was extensively damaged during the major flooding activity in 2011. These works will provide better road infrastructure to further ensure this major route remains open in all weather conditions," Mr Buchholz said.

The upgrade is funded through the Australian Government's National Highway Upgrade Programme, with the Australian Government contributing up to $10 million and the Queensland Government contributing $2.5 million.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information, check 13 19 40 or subscribe to the Cunningham Highway SMS service by visiting cunninghamhighwaysms.com.au

Road surface repairs started Cunningham Highway at Mutdapilly and will continue between 7am and 4pm, until Friday January 20.

Stop/slow traffic conditions and speed limit reductions in place and drivers are reminded to drive with care and follow roadwork signage and traffic control directions.