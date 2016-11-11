33°
Major graffiti attack in Goodna

Joel Gould
| 11th Nov 2016 2:55 PM Updated: 3:37 PM

GOODNA has been hit by a major graffiti attack with Ipswich City Council offering a reward up to $4000 leading to the conviction of the culprits.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said four streets had been targeted including private property and footpaths.

Goodna resident Christine Lambert's home suffered the worst of the graffiti.

Goodna resident Christine Lambert says its time to jail people who spray graffiti on public and private property.
Goodna resident Christine Lambert says its time to jail people who spray graffiti on public and private property. Paul Tully

She said the people who did were "cruel and nasty" and should be made to "clean it up".

Ms Lambert said she had no idea about who was responsible but said the culprits should "go to jail".

Cr Tully, who represents Goodna, agreed with Ms Lambert and said the vandals should be punished more severely

"This is a disgraceful attack on some of the battlers of Goodna, people who can ill-afford to have it removed," he said.

"The worst thing is that if the police catch the offenders they usually end up being tapped over the knuckles with a feather.

"I am calling on the courts to jail offenders who perpetrate this form of vandalism in the community."

This phone box was vandalised.
This phone box was vandalised. Paul Tully

 

Idiots did this.
Idiots did this. Paul Tully
