Maha insists his Springfield vision will not split Ipswich

HAPPY IN IPSWICH: Springfield Land Corporation chairman Maha Sinnathamby says there is "no reason” why his excellent relationship with Ipswich City Council will not continue.

MAHA Sinnathamby insists his vision for Springfield will not split Ipswich and that any growth in the region would continue to take place within the Ipswich City Council boundaries.

The Springfield Land Corporation chairman was responding to a story in the QT where Mayor Paul Pisasale, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli had expressed their concerns about Mr Sinnathamby's promotion of the Springfield region as a "city-to-be" and "emerging city".

There were concerns Mr Sinnathamby has been angling towards breaking the Springfield region away to form its own council at a great cost to local ratepayers.

But Mr Sinnathamby has responded to those concerns and said that as a now established centre for commerce, education, health and technology, the Springfield region continued to be proudly situated within the City of Ipswich, and would continue to be.

"For the past 24 years, Greater Springfield has worked closely with Ipswich City Council and there is no reason why that excellent relationship would not go on," Mr Sinnathamby said.

Mr Sinnathamby, with his business partner Bob Sharpless, purchased the 2860ha that is now the six suburbs he calls 'Greater Springfield'.

"What we have been talking about is growing Greater Springfield - which has expanded to become a billion dollar contributor to Ipswich and the Queensland economy - as a centre within the City of Ipswich. A centre that requires no other Council than the one we enjoy right now.

In the 1990s Mr Sinnathamby supported the amalgamation of Moreton Shire Council into the Ipswich City Council which effectively moved the Springfield into Ipswich.

"This 'city of centres' or 'unofficial cities within cities' concept is how modern Australia and the world is capitalising on urbanisation and assists in attracting jobs growth and investment," he said.

Cr Tully had told the QT that Mr Sinnathamby had told both he and Cr Pisasale he would not promote the Springfield region as a city while Cr Antoniolli said "the ongoing and endless promotion of Springfield as a city merely inflames the divisive views of the broader Ipswich community and makes it difficult for us as a council to promote inclusiveness".

Mr Sinnathamby pointed to Logan City's recent announcement that Springwood would in all likelihood become a city with Logan City in order to attract businesses interest and investment as a rationale for his use of the term. He also mentioned the emerging city of Aura on the Sunshine Coast that is within the city of Caloundra.

"Look no further than the city of Sydney or Melbourne for that matter as places entirely made up of smaller centres and cities," he said.

He said the 'Greater Springfield' master plan already had 'Health City' and 'Education City' as established specialty precincts delivering extensive services to not just the residents there but to the wider region. He said an Idea City was next, but all within the city of Ipswich.

"We greatly enjoy being an inclusive part of Ipswich and see this every day as the broader community of this region comes to enjoy what we have on offer," he said.

Earlier, Mr Sinnathamby had told the QT he "enjoyed an excellent working relationship with Ipswich City Council and we have been well represented by our councillors and mayor".