Madden has millions for Ipswich roads

Joel Gould
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PLANS: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden (left) oversees plans with Mains Roads Minister Mark Bailey (right) for impending works at Pine and Delacy Sts.
PLANS: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden (left) oversees plans with Mains Roads Minister Mark Bailey (right) for impending works at Pine and Delacy Sts.

THE START of two major road infrastructure projects and the design for another is exciting Ipswich West MP Jim Madden ahead of 2017.

Work on the notorious Pine St and Delacy St intersection at North Ipswich will commence in 2017 and Mr Madden said traffic lights and pedestrian crossings would be put in.

"Pine St is the one that runs off the David Trumpy Bridge and then you do a right at Delacy and go out to Karalee," he said.

"We are completing community consultation and finalising design with the council, and when that is done we will put lights in on that intersection, one of the most notorious black spots in Ipswich.

"There are no pedestrian crossings there and we have school kids crossing the road and people with disabilities so we will have have pedestrian crossings on three sides of the intersection."

Mr Madden said the State Government had allocated $2.8million to the project.

The Minden crossroads is another major project Mr Madden said was set to take shape with $10million allocated.

"That's where the Lowood-Minden Rd joins the Warrego Hwy at Minden," he said.

"We will be improving safety with a unique design and what you might call an offset roundabout.

"At the present time when you cross the road both vehicles crossing the road cross side by side, but this will mean they cross at different points, so you won't get that conflict there."

Mr Madden said he had convinced Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to commit funds for a design by engineers for the Mt Crosby Rd/Warrego Hwy interchange.

"We are about to consult with Ipswich City Council about a design to allow better traffic flow through that interchange," he said.

"Once we have done the design I can go to the Minister or Treasurer and argue for funding in the next budget.

"That intersection is diabolical. This is a road that goes out to Karalee and currently we have got traffic backing back to Tivoli State School.

"We have a choke point on the roundabout on the Ipswich side and the design will be focussed on reducing that choke point."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich jim madden road infrastructure

