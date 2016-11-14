Madden calls for fireweed inquiry

THE fireweed debate has heated up with Ipswich West MP Jim Madden stating the State Government had not made it harder for Ipswich City Council to control the winter weed.

Mr Madden was responding to Cr David Pahlke's comments in the QT that the state had "watered down" legislation and put more of the onus on councils to control the spread of the weed that has proliferated on farms in rural areas of Ipswich.

Mr Madden said the roles of the State Government and the council in managing fireweed, a danger to crops and stock, "had not changed with the amendments to Biosecurity Act in July 2016".

"Under the previous legislation, it was not the State Government's role to give pest control notices to landowners who failed to manage fireweed on their land - it was the Ipswich City Council's role," Mr Madden said.

"Under the new legislation, it is not the State Government's role to give biosecurity orders to landowners who fail to manage fireweed on their land - it is the ICC's role to give such orders."

Mr Madden said that before July 1, 2016, a landowner had an obligation to keep their land free of fireweed. He said that under the Land Protection Act, Ipswich council had to ensure that landowners complied with that obligation by inspecting land and by giving pest control notices.

"Under that Land Protection Act, the '90-year-old on 100 acres' mentioned in the QT article had no option but to keep their land free of fireweed and Ipswich council had no option but to give the 90-year-old a pest control notice if the landowner failed to do so," Mr Madden said.

"Since 1 July 2016, fireweed is regulated under the Biosecurity Act as 'invasive biosecurity matter'."

He said that Ipswich council was required under the Biosecurity Act to ensure the management of fireweed in its area and that landowners obligations had not changed.

"On the 6th of September 2016, I wrote to the CEO of the Ipswich City Council after I had received complaints about council's interaction with landowners concerning fireweed," Mr Madden said.

"I suggested that the council should take a more consultative approach, as taken by the Lockyer and Somerset councils.

"I also suggested that the Ipswich council follow the lead of Lockyer and Somerset councils and add fireweed to their list of invasive weeds covered by their chemical subsidy program but as yet the Ipswich City Council has chosen not to do so."

As a former weed scientist, Mr Madden said he wanted to see "a whole of government approach" to controlling fireweed and all other invasive weeds in Queensland.

"For some time I have been lobbying for a parliamentary inquiry as to how the various levels of government can best work together to control invasive weeds like fireweed in Queensland," he said.

"I want better co-ordination not only between the various local authorities in Queensland and better community consultation but also better co-ordination between local, State and Federal governments. This is the only way we will control fireweed."