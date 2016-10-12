Machete holder was 'stab happy', witness tells court

Missing woman Tia Maria Jayne Landers, Her body was found at Roys Rd, Beerburrum on Thursday July 3.

BANGING on the door to get back to his friend Tia Landers, Jake McKenzie told a court he was confronted with a 60-70cm machete when it finally opened.

"It was intimidating," he said.

"She was just stab happy, she was hungry to use it."

Mr McKenzie told Brisbane Supreme Court the person holding the knife was Linda Eileen Appleton.

Her and John Edward Harris have pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Landers at Brighton on June 16, 2014.

Ms Landers' body was found wrapped in a blanket in a shallow grave in Beerburrum forest in July 2014.

Mr McKenzie said he only left the Brighton house briefly to get keys for Ms Landers's safe box when he heard a commotion and tried to get back in.

"I could hear a body as it was being crash tackled on the floorboards," he said.

Mr McKenzie told the jury the machete was in his face as he was taped up, believing he would be attacked if he did not comply.

He said there was a lot of yelling, screaming and hostility from that point.

"John was on top of Tia ... with a knife in one hand and choking her with the other," he said.

"It was either get taped or get hit with a machete."

Mr McKenzie said Ms Appleton taped him up while Tia continued wrestling with Mr Harris on the floor.

He said Ms Appleton then hit Ms Landers across the leg with the machete.

"I was shocked … it opened the whole top of her leg up," he said.

"It was a very sharp machete and a very big wound."

"It had gone from a fight to serious now.

"(She was) strangled till she passed out and she stopped moving.

"I thought she had died."

The court has previously heard Ms Landers was found with two bullet wounds to her head, 30 wounds to her body, and her throat was covered in green tape.

Mr McKenzie is expected to continue giving evidence after lunch.

Ms Appleton and Mr Harris have pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and guilty to depriving alleged witnesses Jake McKenzie, 24, and Ryan Morgan, 21, of their liberty. - ARM NEWSDESK