In a spectacular show of support for the Brisbane Open house weekend, a RAAF C-130J Hercules will do a low-level flypast at Archerfield Airport on Saturday.

The workhorse transport will fly over the airport at 12noon, just 200 metres off the ground.

The RAAF has a fleet of 12 Hercules aircraft, based at Richmond in Sydney, with the first versions entering service in 1958.