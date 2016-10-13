Love beer? Then this festival is for you.

THE Yamanto Tavern is inviting Ipswich beer lovers to indulge in all things amber while doing their bit for Alara and the Children's Hospital.

The pub is hosting its inaugural Yamanto Craft Beer Festival on October 29, opening up the carpark to facilitate a huge beer garden full of brewers' tents and food stalls.

More than 50 craft beers and ciders will be on show, along with plenty of family friendly entertainment and live music.

Yamanto Tavern manager Chris Schmidt said the venue was hoping to continue to promote craft beers, which it has celebrated since opening dedicated bar, Alehouse 24, several years ago.

"We've always had a large range of craft beers on tap - it's what many of our patrons come here for,” he said.

"This year we are looking to start small and gauge interest in the festival.”

Some of the beers featured will include local breweries like Burleigh Brewing, whose recent creation Twisted Palm Tropical Pale Ale will be on offer to quench a summer thirst.

Bigger players like Matilda Bay and Bulimba Gold Top - both now owned by Carlton United Breweries - will also be represented.

Money raised from the day will be split between the Alara Association, which assists people with disabilities and their families, as well as the Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Yamanto Beer Festival will be staged at the Yamanto Tavern, 11.30am-5.30pm, on October 29. A gold coin donation is requested on entry.