Looking back on the flood

Volunteers Daniel Borowski and his girlfriend Vanessa Harrison helping with the flood clean up at Mill St, Goodna.

THE 2011 floods brought death, destruction and heartache to our region, but they also served as a reminder of the strength of the Ipswich community.

When thousands of households were destroyed or badly damaged, armies of people arrived in droves to not only clean up the mess, but to effectively lift the spirits of all those down-and-out people who'd lost their possessions.

Donations came from as far afield as Ipswich in England, while rugby league greats like Petero Civoneceva joined in with the mud army campaign.

Maroochy Surf Club lend a helping hand in Roy Street, North Booval. Claudia Baxter

Six years on, as we reflect on Ipswich's worst flood since 1974, we remember the way Ipswich's spirit shined through in the darkest of times, but we will also look at the ongoing issues that linger after all this time.

