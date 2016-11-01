Looking after locals for a decade

CLOCKING up a decade is a milestone for any business, and that is exactly what Eyes on Brassall achieved earlier this month.

The shop has been located in the Brassall Shopping Centre for most of the last 10 years.

Starting out just across from the old post office on Pine Mountain Road as Brassall Eye Care, Ms Westaway moved to the Brassall Shopping Village in 2008.

The move introduced customers to the name Eyes on Brassall.

Optical dispenser Jane Westaway, along with Annette Gray, have been there since day one.

"I started in the industry 17 years ago. I commenced when my youngest child went to school. I worked as an optical assistant but I did the optical dispensing course and successfully completed the course," Jane said.

"We refuse to compromise on the quality of our product and service. People's vision is our priority and I believe we give outstanding service. Having our independence is a positive thing."

The practice has the latest technology for eye examination. They have retinal photography, and state-of-the-art equipment to test eyes.

The use of the OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) provides a side-on view of the back of the retina. It is deeper than 3D technology.

It assists in identifying eye diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration and other eye conditions.

Optometrist Bryan Grunert started in 2007 and is in the practice daily, while Colin Pfeiffer is at the practice once a week. Jeff McDonald is the dispensing technician with more than 40 years' experience.

Ms Westaway said she offered a good range of frames in store, but clients could also let her know what they were after and she would find it.

"It is important to get the right frames for the particular prescription," she said.

"We just go about what we do quietly.

"So I guess we might do a special soon for the 10 years but we are happy to keep doing our best and looking after our customers."

Eyes On Brassall is another example of a local business supporting local people. A decade building their loyal customer base is testament to that.