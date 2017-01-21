33°
LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Six Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Emma Clarke
| 21st Jan 2017 2:52 PM

Care workers - Ipswich

Envigor Home Care is looking for dedicated, experienced lifestyle support assistants/personal care workers to

join the friendly, vibrant Ipswich team

Recruitment information sessions will be held at Ipswich Library, Barry Jones Auditorium on Thursday February 2 10am to 11.30am or 5pm to 6.30pm.

Call Joanne on 1300 368 446 or email info@envigor.com.au for details.

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Real estate agents - Ipswich

The Johnson Real Estate Group has promoted five salespeople to open their own offices over the last five years throughout Southeast Queensland and are looking to expand their successful system.

They offer support, structure, and top class training to the right people.

Applicnats can expect to earn $100,000 plus within 12 months by following our proven system.

 Start with a healthy salary well above the industry standard plus generous bonuses.

They have multiple salespeople earning in excess of $250,000 annually.

Applicants must be prepared to:

  •  Prospect for new business
  • Work hard with 100% effort
  • Put in long hours
  •  Study and learn
  • Commit to becoming the best in the field

Then be rewarded with:

  • High incomes as a direct result of your efforts (unlimited potential)
  • Flexibility and autonomy
  •  Regular holidays
  •  A genuine team environment
  •  Support across the entire Johnson Real Estate Group
  •  Opportunities in career advancement to run your own office
  • Attend First Class Award Gala dinners

Applicants seeking an environment that directly rewards their competencies and effort should email a covering letter and CV to helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au or for a free information booklet contact Helen on 07 3245 1377.

Experienced tractor operators - Ipswich and surrounding

Experienced tractor operators are required for a full time work load at well-established company River City Environmental.

Applicants must have experience in slasher operations.

Contact Greg on 0411 485 035.

Leading hand/tractor operator - Esk and Road construction and maintenance foreman - Kilcoy

Somerset Regional Council is seeking applications from energetic, self-motivated and capable individuals with the relevant skills, knowledge and experience to join the operations team in two permanent full-time roles.

A road construction and maintenance foreman is needed in Kilcoy (Reference No: HR021/17).

The successful applicant will be required to ensure responsible, safe and efficient day-to-day operations of the council's road and construction crews based at Kilcoy.

Relevant supervisory skills and road construction practices will be highly regarded.

A parks and gardens leading hand/tractor operator is needed in Esk (Reference No: HR004/17)

Salary and conditions for both positions will be in accordance with the applicable award and certified agreement.

Successful applicants will have access to additional employment benefits including, but not limited to:

• Nine-day fortnight;

• Up to 12% employer superannuation contributions;

• Work-life balance;

• Employee assistance and staff wellness program;

• Employment with a financially strong community based organisation.

Application packages are available from the council at www.somerset.qld.gov.au or (07) 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted no later than 5pm Wednesday, February 8 2017.

Mail: Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer, Somerset Regional Council, PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312

Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au, Phone: (07) 5424 4000, Fax: (07) 5424 4099

