Look who's hiring: Seven jobs you can apply for right now

The latest round of job notices from Saturday's QT have some solid opportunities for skilled workers.

1. Carpenters, tilers, painters

Where: Browns Plains, Karana Downs, Ripley, Regents Park, Springfield Lakes, Yarrabilba

Details; Residential builder Australasian Homes needs QBCC licenced subcontractors for lowset and highset work. Good pay with ongoing work into next year.

How to apply

Email brenda.m@australasianhomes.com.au or call 07 5538 2411

2. Precast labourers and second class welders

Where: Swanbank concrete manufacturing plant

Details; ongoing work opportunities, $28.96 per hour

How to apply

Call 1300 776 472

Jobs on offer for tilers, carpenters and painters Photo: File David Thomas

3. Wivenhoe and Somerset Camping Ground manager

Details; Seqwater is calling for tenders to manage on or both of the two campground sites; Captain Logan and Lumley Hill at Wivenhoe Dam and Somerset Park at Somerset Dam, from February 2017.

Tender submissions must address specific requirements, find more information at www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders

Tenders must be submitted by COB Monday, January 9.

Questions? Call 07 3035 5500 or email property@seqwater.com.au

4. Community Liaison Officer (Pacific Islander)

Where; Redbank Plains State High School - temporary

Details; 35 hours per week

How to apply

Application package available from the school office, closing Friday November 25 at 9am.

More info email principal@redbplainshs.eq.edu.au or call 07 3432 1222

Want to work alongside this? There are opportunities at Wivenhoe Dam. Contributed

5. Panel beaters

Where: McAully Smash repairs, Ipswich

Details; Due to increased work volumes the business needs panel beaters to join the team

How to apply

Contact Marlene on 3281 3344

6. Brick layers EOI

Where: Scenic Rim

Details; Stroud Homes is calling for expressions of interest in the construction of new residential homes in the Scenic Rim area.

How to apply

Call 07 5540 3949

7. Office Administrator and Receptionist

Where: Hail Response Team Moorooka

Details; Looking for an exceptional office all round, must have attention to detail, be proactive and possess an ability to autonomously.

Previous experience in XERO and Office 365, must have own transport and be flexible.

Casual basis to start with possibility of full time.

How to apply

Email resume to admin@hrt.services or call 07 3255 8114 for more information.