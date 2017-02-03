LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Seven Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Commercial cleaners - Ipswich and Logan

Cleaning contractors are needed to clean vacant houses in the Logan and Ipswich asvwell as surrounding areas.

Applicant must have all equipment, chemicals and small generator, must have all leads tested and tagged and all safety data on chemicals, and must have a White Card.

An ABN is required and applicants will take care of their own tax and super.

Prices are set rates on sizes of the houses with extras this would suit team of one or two people.

Email admin@gfpropertymaintenanceqld.com, phone 0754955581.

Foundry labourer - Carole Park

A person required for a full time position at Carole Park.

No experience required for Monday to Friday.

Phone 07 32711544 for details.

Fully qualified sheet metal worker

Applicants must be able to Tig and Mig weld stainless steel and aluminium and have minimum of five years experience plus be able to work unsupervised.

$35 per hour is offered to the right applicant.

This position is subject to a three month trial.

Send resume and proof of qualifications to levsfabrications@bigpond.com

Staff fitter - Ipswich

Awings, Blinds, Security is a long established Ipswich based home improvement company have a vacancy for an experienced fitter.

This is a full time position.

To arrange an interview call 1800 243 699 after 9am Monday and ask for Ross.

Tuckshop convenor - Ipswich

Applications are invited for the position of tuckshop convenor at St Mary's College Ipswich.

This is a contract position and involves 30 hours per week.

The school is seeking a motivated person with experience in school tuckshops and small business management.

Applicants should hold a Blue Card or be eligible to apply.

Letter of Application, resume with minimum of two referees should be directed to the principal, Mrs Judith Finan

Via email admincentre@stmarys.qld.edu.au by Friday February 10.

Members Scenic Rim River Improvement Trust - Scenic Rim

A Riverine Improvement Trust is a statutory authority operating under the River Improvement Trust Regulation and other relevant legislation to mitigate flood impacts and improve riverine environments.

Members are required to possess strategic and operational planning skills and demonstrate understanding of riverine and flood management issues.

As a community representative, successful candidates will preferably reside within the trust's local government area.

For a full description and more information see www.qt.com.au/classifieds/ad/2656101/.

Applications close: 5pm Friday February 10. Contact gloriamarie.mcintosh@dnrm.qld.gov.au

Bus driver - Ipswich

St Marys College is seeking a motivated person with experience as a bus driver.

Applicants must have L R driving qualifications and should hold a Blue Card or be eligible to apply.

Letter of application, resume with minimum of two referees should be directed to the principal, Mrs Judith Finan via email

admincentre@stmarys.qld.edu.au by Friday February 10.