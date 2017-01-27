LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Nine Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Experienced tractor operators - Ipswich and surrounding

Experienced tractor operators are required for a full time work load at well-established company River City Environmental.

Applicants must have experience in slasher operations.

Contact Greg on 0411 485 035.

Social worker - Laidley

Laidley and Districts Community Organisation Inc is looking for a social worker for 38 hours per week in a possible shared role.

A new role exists for a social worker who is passionate about working in this region and understands the needs and challenges facing vulnerable and marginalised clients and can work in a diverse setting such as the Community Centre.

Possession of social work or similar degree and significant experience working with individuals and families of domestic violence is encouraged.

The Community Connect worker/s will assist individuals and families who require assistance to access the broader service system, with a particular focus on those experiencing domestic and family violence.

If you enjoy helping people, this is a great opportunity with a growing team.

The role is for one full time equivalent, with a fixed term contract for 2 years.

To obtain a copy of the Application Pack please email:

manager@ourcommunitycentre.org.au

Mandatory: Applications addressing position description selection criterias (no more than two pages), and covering letter, and your resume with details of two current referees should be forwarded to manager@ourcommunitycentre.org.au.

Applications close February 3 at 4pm.

Labourers, knife hands, packers, rendering operators - Coominya

Greenmountain Food Processing Pty Ltd is looking for expressions of interest for the above positions based at the Coominya plant.

Previous experience would be an advantage.

Interested applicants can forward a resume to joelmillar@greenmtf.com.au.

Operations officer - Gatton

Operations officer - Lockyer Valley

Rugby Transport is the transport division of the Rugby Farming Group. The operations are based in the Lockyer Valley, specialising in refrigerated road transport.

The company has a vacancy for a full time position in operations.

Reporting to the operations manager, workers will be part of a small team coordinating fleet movements.

It is preferred that the successful applicant demonstrates the following:

• Excellent communication skills

• A team player with a strong work ethic

• Good time management skills

• Previous experience in transport logistics, in particular refrigerated road transport would be an advantage.

Applications to be forwarded to the business manager, Rugby Farming Group Pty Ltd, 22 Hoods Road Gatton QLD 4343.

Email: employment@rugbyfarm.com.au

Phone: 07 5466 3200

Applications close February 3 2017.

Members Scenic Rim River Improvement Trust - Scenic Rim

A Riverine Improvement Trust is a statutory authority operating under the River Improvement Trust Regulation and other relevant legislation to mitigate flood impacts and improve riverine environments.

Members are required to possess strategic and operational planning skills and demonstrate understanding of riverine and flood management issues.

As a community representative, successful candidates will preferably reside within the trust's local government area.

For a full description and more information see www.qt.com.au/classifieds/ad/2656101/.

Applications close: 5pm Friday February 10. Contact gloriamarie.mcintosh@dnrm.qld.gov.au

Real estate agents - Ipswich

The Johnson Real Estate Group has promoted five salespeople to open their own offices over the last five years throughout Southeast Queensland and are looking to expand their successful system.

They offer support, structure, and top class training to the right people.

Applicnats can expect to earn $100,000 plus within 12 months by following our proven system.

Start with a healthy salary well above the industry standard plus generous bonuses.

They have multiple salespeople earning in excess of $250,000 annually.

Applicants must be prepared to:

Prospect for new business

Work hard with 100% effort

Put in long hours

Study and learn

Commit to becoming the best in the field

Then be rewarded with:

High incomes as a direct result of your efforts (unlimited potential)

Flexibility and autonomy

Regular holidays

A genuine team environment

Support across the entire Johnson Real Estate Group

Opportunities in career advancement to run your own office

Attend First Class Award Gala dinners

Applicants seeking an environment that directly rewards their competencies and effort should email a covering letter and CV to helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au or for a free information booklet contact Helen on 07 3245 1377.