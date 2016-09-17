Look who’s hiring: Five jobs you can apply for right now

Here's the latest round of job offers being advertised in the Ipswich area.
1. Administration officer, secretary
Where: Glamorgan Vale Water Board, Glamorgan Vale
Details;
- Part time
- The suitable applicant will need;
- High standard of administrative skills
- Good organisations skills
- Be highly proficient in the use of Microsoft Office and MYOB
Duties include;
- Accounts Payable/ Receivable, data entry, minute taking, filing, reception and other general administration duties as requested.
- Knowledge or the ability to quickly acquire knowledge of the Water Act 2000 is highly regarded.
How to apply
Email secretary@gvwb.com.au for selection criteria or call 5426 6800
Applications close September 23.
2. Experienced track rider
Where: Aratula
Details;
- Six mornings a week
- About six hours per day
- Must have experience with Thoroughbred
How to apply
Call 0402 649 088 (weekends only) or 5463 7398 (Monday to Friday)
3. Panel beater/ stripper and fitter
Where: Gemini Accident Repair Centre, Wacol
Details;
- Mature, experience person required to work in an accident repair facility near Wacol.
- Must be skilled and able to work in a team environment
- Good wages and bonus available
How to apply
Contact Steve Gee, email cm.wacol@geminiarc.com.au or call 0408 988 735
4. Plumber, drainer and gasfitter
Where: Adam Johns Plumbing, Ipswich area
Details;
- Must be qualified as a plumber, drainer and gas fitter
- Immediate start
- Full time position
- Must be enthusiastic and reliable
- Mostly domestic maintenance work
- Truck and work shirts supplied
Above award rates for the right applicant
How to apply
Send a resume to adamjohnsplumbing@gmail.com or call Adam on 0433 722 093
5. Window and door hanger
Where: Duce Timber Windows and Doors, Bundamba
Details;
- This position will require hanging of timber windows and doors using routers, drills, planers, sanders and chisels to a very high standard.
- Background in solid timber construction (i.e. furniture, windows and doors or similar) preferred.
- Permanent full time position.
How to apply
Send an application to employment@duce.com.au or in person at 49 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.
Applications Close September, 23.
