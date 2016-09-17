27°
Look who’s hiring: Five jobs you can apply for right now

Helen Spelitis
17th Sep 2016

Here's the latest round of job offers being advertised in the Ipswich area.

 

1. Administration officer, secretary

Where: Glamorgan Vale Water Board,  Glamorgan Vale

Details;

  • Part time
  • The suitable applicant will need;
  • High standard of administrative skills
  • Good organisations skills
  • Be highly proficient in the use of Microsoft Office and MYOB

Duties include;

  • Accounts Payable/ Receivable, data entry, minute taking, filing, reception and other general administration duties as requested.
  • Knowledge or the ability to quickly acquire knowledge of the Water Act 2000 is highly regarded.

How to apply

Email secretary@gvwb.com.au for selection criteria or call 5426 6800

Applications close September 23.


2. Experienced track rider

Where: Aratula

Details;

  • Six mornings a week
  • About six hours per day
  • Must have experience with Thoroughbred

How to apply

Call 0402 649 088 (weekends only) or 5463 7398 (Monday to Friday)

Work with horses on a property close to Ipswich (file photo)
Work with horses on a property close to Ipswich (file photo) Georja Ryan

3. Panel beater/ stripper and fitter

Where: Gemini Accident Repair Centre, Wacol

Details;

  • Mature, experience person required to work in an accident repair facility near Wacol.
  • Must be skilled and able to work in a team environment
  • Good wages and bonus available

How to apply

Contact Steve Gee, email cm.wacol@geminiarc.com.au or call 0408 988 735

 

4. Plumber, drainer and gasfitter

Where: Adam Johns Plumbing, Ipswich area

Details;

  • Must be qualified as a plumber, drainer and gas fitter
  • Immediate start
  • Full time position
  • Must be enthusiastic and reliable
  • Mostly domestic maintenance work
  • Truck and work shirts supplied

Above award rates for the right applicant

How to apply

Send a resume to adamjohnsplumbing@gmail.com or call Adam on 0433 722 093

Ipswich company offering above award rates pay for the &#39;right applicant&#39;
Ipswich company offering above award rates pay for the 'right applicant' 4774344sean

5. Window and door hanger

Where: Duce Timber Windows and Doors, Bundamba

Details;

  • This position will require hanging of timber windows and doors using routers, drills, planers, sanders and chisels to a very high standard. 
  • Background in solid timber construction (i.e. furniture, windows and doors or similar) preferred. 
  • Permanent full time position.

How to apply

Send an application to employment@duce.com.au or in person at 49 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba. 

Applications Close September, 23.

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  employment, ipswich, jobs

