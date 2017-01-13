LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up grabs

Administration officer, Boonah

Camp Kokoda specialises in outdoor education school camps.

Applicant must have the following:

Minimum of 2 years customer service andadministration experience,

Competence in Microsoft Office, Word & Excel, internetand email systems.

Be highly organised with great attention to detail and the abilityto multi-task.

A strong work ethic,

Be able to work independently,

Personable,trustworthy and respectful.

Have Excellent writing and proof reading skills.

Closing date for receiving applications is January 18 via laura@campkokoda.com.au, campkokoda.com.au, 0754632203

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Experienced tractor operators - Ipswich and surrounding

Experienced tractor operators are required for a full time work load at a well-established company.

Applicants must have experience in slasher operations.

Contact Greg on 0411 485 035.

Truck and dog driver - North Tivoli

Cypress Bark and Mulch and North Tivoli is looking for an experienced HC licensed truck and dog tipper driver for customer deliveries.

Flexible hours are availale as is overtime for the right team player.

A loader ticket or excavator and mechanical experience is an advantage.

Apply to admin@cypressmulch.com.au or phone Lachlan on 0427 007 878.

Real estate agents - Ipswich

The Johnson Real Estate Group has promoted five salespeople to open their own offices over the last five years throughout Southeast Queensland and we are looking to expand their successful system.

They offer support, structure, and top class training to the right people.

Applicnats can expect to earn $100,000 plus within 12 months by following our proven system.

Start with a healthy salary well above the industry standard plus generous bonuses.

They have multiple salespeople earning in excess of $250,000 annually.

Applicants must be prepared to:

Prospect for new business

Work hard with 100% effort

Put in long hours

Study and learn

Commit to becoming the best in the field

Then be rewarded with:

High incomes as a direct result of your efforts (unlimited potential)

Flexibility and autonomy

Regular holidays

A genuine team environment

Support across the entire Johnson Real Estate Group

Opportunities in career advancement to run your own office

Attend First Class Award Gala dinners

Applicants seeking an environment that directly rewards their competencies and effort should email a covering letter and

CV to helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au or for a free information booklet contact Helen on 07 3245 1377.

Board members - Ipswich

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation (IHF), a statutory authority established under the Hospital Foundations Act 1982, is canvassing the community to fill a number of vacancies for membership on its board in the spring of 2017.

Members serve voluntarily and without any compensation.

The Minister of Health and Ambulance Services will determine the successful candidates.

These members must either be:

An employee of a university or other body providing education at a tertiary level;

An officer or employee of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service; or

Leaders from the general community who have an interest in and ability to assist with attaining IHF goals and objectives.

Contact tom@ihfoundation.org.au, www.ihfoundation.org.au, 1300736428.