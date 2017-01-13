37°
News

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up grabs

Emma Clarke
| 13th Jan 2017 5:12 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Administration officer, Boonah

Camp Kokoda specialises in outdoor education school camps.

Applicant must have the following:

  • Minimum of 2 years customer service andadministration experience,
  • Competence in Microsoft Office, Word & Excel, internetand email systems.
  • Be highly organised with great attention to detail and the abilityto multi-task.
  • A strong work ethic,
  • Be able to work independently,
  • Personable,trustworthy and respectful.
  • Have Excellent writing and proof reading skills.

Closing date for receiving applications is January 18 via laura@campkokoda.com.au, campkokoda.com.au, 0754632203

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

 

Experienced tractor operators - Ipswich and surrounding

Experienced tractor operators are required for a full time work load at a well-established company.

Applicants must have experience in slasher operations.

Contact Greg on 0411 485 035.

 

Truck and dog driver - North Tivoli

Cypress Bark and Mulch and North Tivoli is looking for an experienced HC licensed truck and dog tipper driver for customer deliveries.

Flexible hours are availale as is overtime for the right team player.

A loader ticket or excavator and mechanical experience is an advantage.

Apply to admin@cypressmulch.com.au or phone Lachlan on 0427 007 878.

 

Real estate agents - Ipswich

The Johnson Real Estate Group has promoted five salespeople to open their own offices over the last five years throughout Southeast Queensland and we are looking to expand their successful system.

They offer support, structure, and top class training to the right people.

Applicnats can expect to earn $100,000 plus within 12 months by following our proven system.

 Start with a healthy salary well above the industry standard plus generous bonuses.

They have multiple salespeople earning in excess of $250,000 annually.

Applicants must be prepared to:

  •  Prospect for new business
  • Work hard with 100% effort
  • Put in long hours
  •  Study and learn
  • Commit to becoming the best in the field

Then be rewarded with:

  • High incomes as a direct result of your efforts (unlimited potential)
  • Flexibility and autonomy
  •  Regular holidays
  •  A genuine team environment
  •  Support across the entire Johnson Real Estate Group
  •  Opportunities in career advancement to run your own office
  • Attend First Class Award Gala dinners

Applicants seeking an environment that directly rewards their competencies and effort should email a covering letter and

CV to helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au or for a free information booklet contact Helen on 07 3245 1377.

 

Board members - Ipswich

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation (IHF), a statutory authority established under the Hospital Foundations Act 1982, is canvassing the community to fill a number of vacancies for membership on its board in the spring of 2017.

Members serve voluntarily and without any compensation.

The Minister of Health and Ambulance Services will determine the successful candidates.

These members must either be:

An employee of a university or other body providing education at a tertiary level;

An officer or employee of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service; or

Leaders from the general community who have an interest in and ability to assist with attaining IHF goals and objectives.

Contact tom@ihfoundation.org.au, www.ihfoundation.org.au, 1300736428.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich employment jobs

Just In

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up grabs

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up grabs

Positions available across Ipswich and surrounding suburbs

Ipswich battlers taken for welfare cheats

APPEALING: Goodna resident Glynda Horsfall has been caught up in a Centrelink debacle.

Centrelink debt claw-back debacle causing grief to honest families

FLASHBACK: 1940s heatwave killed 50K chickens, 80 people

An article from the Morning Bulletin dated Saturday, January 27, 1940. Eight people died in one day.

Nine die heatwave 'greatest in state's history'

Dangerous Minden, Warrego intersection 'highest priories'

ON THE MAP: Department of Transport and Main Roads' 20-year Warrego Highway master plan has Ipswich site developments on the map.

Construction to start this year under Warrego Highway 20-year plan

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

Six things to do this weekend

Enjoy a visit with Thomas and Friends at The Workshops Railway

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich.

Your guide to a great night out

The Village Festival in August featured Aussie music icons Mark Seymour and James Reyne.

Check out some live music in Ipswich this weekend

'Ipswich kids need to know where their food comes from'

Penny the chook is one of the real-life characters on Blue Gum Farm TV.

LIVE show set to give city slickers a taste of life on the land.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese’s new movie, which is a 30-year labour-of-love, is unambiguously the biggest flop of the Hollywood awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

Busy year pays off as Taylor hits the screen

Musician Taylor Payne

Top 15 spot for The Jungle Talks

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!