LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up grabs

Emma Clarke
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

COMMUNITY work, labourer and mechanic positions are among those available right across the Ipswich region.

Community liaison officer - Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains State High School is looking for a community liaison officer for 35 hours per week.

Contact 3432 1222 or principal@redbankplainshs.eq.edu.au

Applications close 9am Friday November 25.

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Backhoe operator - Kilcoy and tractor/ slasher operator - Esk

Somerset Regional Council is seeking applications from energetic, self-motivated and capable individuals with the relevant skills, knowledge and experience to join the operations team in two permanent full-time roles.

Salary and conditions for both positions will be in accordance with the applicable award and certified agreement.

Successful applicants will have access to additional employment benefits including, a nine-day fortnight, up to 12% employer superannuation contributions, work-life balance, employee assistance and staff wellness program and employment with a financially strong community, based organisation.

Application packages are available from the council at www.somerset.qld.gov.au or 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted no later than 5pm Friday, December 2 2016.

Mail Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer, Somerset Regional Council, PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312. Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au, phone: (07) 5424 4000 or fax: (07) 5424 4099.

Labourers - Grandchester

Keen and willing casual labourers are needed for immediate start to work for a two to five week period on a construction site.

Applicants must have their own transport, be responsible and reliable.

Contact Pat on 0413 448 902 for details.

Temporary literacy teacher aid - Ipswich

A temporary literacy teacher aid is needed at Ipswich State High School to work 27.5 hours a week between January 19 and July 9 next year.

Application packages are available from the school office or by phoning 3813 4488.

Experienced operator - Ipswich

An experienced operator is needed for a permanent, full-time position for earth-moving equipment in the Ipswich area for an immediate start.

An HR licence is an advantage.

Email CV to tdaw@doyleplanthire.com.au.

Truck driver, HC walking floor and tipper - Ipswich

A permanent truck driving position is up for grabs with a Western Star prime mover with walking floor or semi tipper trailer at an Ipswich based business.

An experienced driver for Brisbane deliveries is needed and front end loader experience an advantage.

Contact Candy Soil on admin@candysoil.com.au or 0732827388 for details.

Trade qualified motor mechanic - Churchill

Churchill Abattoir is seeking a trade qualified mechanic to join the team in Ipswich.

Applicants will be required to perform mechanical maintenance and servicing on a wide range of vehicles, equipment and machinery, including forklifts, bobcats, backhoes, tractors, light rigid trucks, 4x4 vehicles, small engines, farming equipment and registered vehicles, stationery power plants and implements.

Experience on forklifts, bobcats, backhoes, tractors, light rigid trucks, 4x4 vehicles, small engines, farming Equipment and registered vehicles is preferred.

Applicants must supply their own tools, must have a sound knowledge of both petrol and diesel systems, LPG and knowledge of vehicle hydraulics would be an advantage.

Maintenance and servicing will be carried out in conjunction with the operational requirements of the plant/site.

Ability to accurately use paperwork in conjunction with maintenance and servicing is critical.

Applicants must be able to work unsupervised, time manage jobs and prioritise daily/weekly work loads.

Applicants will be required to manage the workshop on occasions and order required parts, working in relation with a stores department to do so.

Interaction with co-workers and machine operators to maintain the fleet of equipment will be needed.

A current driver licence is required.

Contact employment@churchillabattoir.com.au with a resume.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  employment ipswich jobs

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up grabs

Latest round of jobs available this weekend

Latest round of jobs available this weekend

