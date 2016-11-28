Backpacker tax: What our farmers think

President of Lockyer Valley Growers Association Anthony Staatz responds to the backpacker tax decision.

"WE CAN finally put it behind us now."

That was the final word from Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Anthony Staatz on the Federal Coalition's backpacker tax decision.

The coalition agreed on a rate of 15% for the new "backpacker tax" instead of the previously touted 19%.

"Our farmers will be relieved, absolutely," Mr Staatz said.

"A lot of damage was caused by the lack of a decision."

RELATED: Backpacker tax scrapped as changes bite on farmers

The Lockyer Valley has backpackers working all year round with seasonal workers being vital to the region's economy.

Mr Staatz said although some backpackers would choose not to work in Australia due to the tax, it would be much worse if it was 19% or higher.

"We're pleased with the outcome," he said.

"15% is reasonable enough, I think they'll still come to our area. The original 32.5% tax rate would've deterred a vast majority.

"We're pleased with the outcome."