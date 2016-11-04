Local produce boost for national supplier

FRESH PRODUCE: Brad and Troy Qualischefski at their College View Farm, Qualipac, in the Lockyer Valley.

AN ADDITIONAL six million kilograms of vegetables per year will be grown in Australia over the next eight years as part of an agreement between Coles and Simplot.

And one of the farms producing extra vegetables is Qualipac.

The Lockyer Valley farm will double their supply of corn, beans, cabbage and beetroot, growing an additional 200-300 hectares of crop across their farms.

The produce will go towards Simplot for Coles Brand frozen vegetables and potato products.

Qualipac owner and manager Troy Qualischefski said the contract between Coles and Simplot means extra produce grown from the Qualipac farms.

However, he was concerned with the current water supplies.

"We're going to increase our produce but we hope the government comes to its senses to supply the Lockyer Valley with the water it needs to get future food production done," Mr Qualischefski said.

"With all these contracts that are coming into south-east Queensland, and specifically the Lockyer Valley, we need a government that's supporting of these increasing demands."

Qualipac is the sole contractor for Simplot in the Lockyer Valley and have been supplying fresh vegies for the past five years.

Farmers from Tasmania and New South Wales will also be adding additional crops to ensure 100% of vegetables for the contract is Australian grown.

Simplot managing director Terry O'Brien said the new contract would benefit 240 growers by providing long-term security for them and surrounding communities.

"It means growers will need to plant more crops so Simplot can supply an extra six million kilograms of Australian-grown produce," Mr O'Brien said.

"This will benefit all those who contribute to the manufacturing of Aussie grown products including site workers, truck drivers and regionally-based service producers."

The extra demand for Simplot, represents a 25% increase in the volume of Australian grown frozen vegetables supplied to Coles.

Coles managing director John Durkan said the Simplot contract was an important extension of its Australian-first policy.

"We know our customers want to buy Australian grown food," Mr Durkan said.

"So we're pleased to be extending our 20 year partnership with Simplot to source more vegetables."