PM's cuts will leave local mums $12K worse off: MP

Federal Member for Blair, Shayne Neumann has warned that new mums in Ipswich and the Somerset Region will be up to $12,000 worse off as a result of Malcolm Turnbull's unfair cuts to paid parental leave.

"If these cuts to paid parental Leave pass Parliament, around 80,000 new mums across Australia will be forced to choose between returning to work early and missing out on precious time with their newborn, or staying at home and facing significant cuts to their family income," Mr Neumann said.



"Worst of all, women who are pregnant right now face the prospect of massive cuts to their paid parental leave arrangements if their baby is born after 1 January 2017.



"That means that pregnant women locally face massive cuts if Mr Turnbull rams these changes through the Parliament before the end of the year.



"Putting pregnant women under this much stress is simply unacceptable."



Mr Neumann said that pregnant women need certainty when they're planning for the arrival of their newborn, they shouldn't have to worry about sudden changes to paid parental leave that will drastically cut the family budget.



"Mr Turnbull might think that $12,000 is not a big deal, but for ordinary families in Ipswich and the Somerset Region it makes a huge difference.

"Local families cannot afford to trust Malcolm Turnbull when it comes to paid parental leave and protecting the family budget."



Mr Neumann said that Labor continues to oppose the Turnbull Government's unfair cuts to paid parental leave.