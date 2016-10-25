Living life to the fullest

RETIREMENT living in Australia is about to be redefined, with Aveo partnering with a Queensland university to create a range of health and research projects to help our older residents.

The Enhanced Living Program will involve retirement village provider Aveo teaming up with the University of Queensland to deliver the new program across Aveo's portfolio of integrated retirement living estates.

Following a successful launch of GP clinics at Aveo Durack this month, the partnership will soon extend to a number of south-east Queensland villages, with future plans to reach all 13,000 Aveo residents nationally, including the new Aveo village at Springfield.

The opportunity will allow Aveo to consolidate its care services while enabling UQ Health Care to offer greater employment and real world placement opportunities for students. As a first step, UQ Health Care will govern Aveo's onsite medical centres prior to opening up access to a wide range of disciplines and research areas.

UQ Health Care chief executive Darryl Grundy said the partnership would help translate current UQ clinical research exploring cognitive, physical, mental and social well-being into a sustainable "aging in place” program.

"The aging population is one of the fastest growing areas for health care over the next 50 years,” Mr Grundy said.

Having streamlined operations at the Aveo Durack medical centres, Mr Grundy hopes to soon offer dental screenings and will next year roll out psychology clinics.

"This is only the beginning of the Enhanced Living Program which will bring together the best minds across UQ, including in areas of health, medicine, architecture, engineering, and technology, to lead cutting-edge research projects into slowing the declines associated with aging,” he said.

"Integrating research, education and practice with UQs talented resources will help inform future care programs and ultimately influence policy targeting older people in the future.”

Aveo's executive general manager of integrated retirement communities Jason Eldering said the partnership would further integrate the best-practice care solutions for Aveo's residents with research and education.

"A major factor in Aveo's transformation into a pure retirement group has been the company-wide commitment to enhancing care and support services for our residents,” Mr Eldering said.

"Partnering with UQ gives Aveo a distinct advantage by allowing seamless connections with top quality health practitioners and building greater on-site services while also helping shape university talent, and fostering collaboration to help us achieve a true continuum-of-care concept for our residents.

"UQ shares our vision and passion for innovation, with a focus on promoting evidence-based care solutions throughout all stages of the aging process. It's not just about treating the sick, but building positive and healthy retirement communities with the support services available to accommodate residents changing care needs and choices over time.”