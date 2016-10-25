Little kids become Tuffkidz

WE ARE TOUGH KIDS: More than 120 children raced in the Tuffkidz annual triathlon at Ipswich State School.

They arrived wiping the sleep out of their eyes - 120 local children ready to embrace the Tuffkidz Triathlon.



The 17th running of the event, which encourages children to take up multiple fitness disciplines, was once again an outstanding success.



From preps still riding with training wheels to Year 6 students with sleek machines, they all arrived at Ipswich State High School ready to have fun, and that's exactly what they got.



The school was the perfect venue for a short cycle course, a dash up and down the 25m pool and a few laps of the school oval.

They arrived not quite knowing what was in store for them.

Mum and dad had helped them prepare and both whispered some final words of encouragement to their young racers before they faced the starter's gun.

In the preps and year one event some were still on scooters and many had training wheels attached to their brightly coloured cycles.

The event wasn't about the winners because everyone got a medal, it was about giving multi-discipline sports a go and trying to get to the finish line.

No matter the race or where they were running the encouragement was overflowing to get them home. For the very last competitor on the Sunday morning event every child lined up to give them a high five as they came across the line. That was the atmosphere and that is why this event has remained so popular over 17 years.

Event organiser, Peter McMahon, summed it up when he said "isn't this a great morning for the kids and their families. I just love seeing them having so much fun together."