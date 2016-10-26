Little garden can change lives

ON TRACK: Vanessa Hunt, Chris Hall, Janet Pisasale, Madisen Ward, Marley Sia and Ollie the Owl at the opening of the new sensory garden.

WHEN the urgent need for a sensory playground meant the Ipswich Special School community couldn't wait for government funding, they dug into their own pockets and got busy on the tools.

The opening of the new garden and play area for children with various disabilities is testament not only to the devotion of the school's P&C, but also the caring nature of the students.

Ipswich Special School P&C president Morton Ward said the area was designed to stimulate children who were unable to play on regular equipment due to their disabilities.

Students from prep right up to year 12 will gain benefit out of the new facilities.

"Some time ago we asked the teachers what they believe would benefit our children the most,” Mr Ward said.

"Their response was that children need to be able to feel and see things.

"The sensory garden is for those kids that can't go on regular swings, so they need sensory stuff to thrive in life.

"A lot of the students here learn through the sense of touch and sight.

"This was not about what the children want, it was about what they need.”

Despite the urgent need, the school was not confident of being able to attract more than $10,000 in funding required to have the sensory garden, known as Ollie's Place, built by contractors.

It came down to the P&C digging into their own pockets, as well as some of the school's senior students volunteering their own time, to make their vision a reality at a fraction of the cost.

The school at Milford St in the Ipswich CBD hopes to further extend the garden as funds become available.

"Everything we do here we have to try to raise money to make it happen,” Mr Ward said.

"When it comes to a school like ours, things always cost more and raising the money is a difficult task.

"I think the real positive here is that we had children that go to the school that came in on weekends and helped build the garden, without any hesitation whatsoever.

"These are kids who see the value in helping other students and want to give something back.”