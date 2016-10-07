Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

AMERICA'S Little Big Town and Kip Moore are amongst a dozen international acts joining the Dixie Chicks on the 2017 CMC Rocks bill.

Little Big Town, the reigning Grammy Country Duo/Group of the Year, and CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year, will make their Australian debut hot off the heels of extensive North American touring.

Platinum-selling Nashville native Kip Moore returns to the CMC stage after impressing on Willowbank's main stage earlier this year.

Nashville's Kip Moore.

The UK's breakthrough duos The Shires and Ward Thomas will also both make their CMC Rocks debuts.

The Shires became the highest-selling country act in the UK last year, and they will have a new album, My Universe, under their belt when they hit our shores in March.

Joining them for the festival's milestone 10th anniversary line-up are Australian favourites Lee Kernaghan, Morgan Evans, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts.

There has already been intense interest in the three-day event since the Dixie Chicks were first announced last week.

Wednesday's pre-sale ticket release sold out in just six minutes, despite country music lovers not yet knowing the rest of the line-up.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 9am ADST through the CMC Rocks website.

The 2017 CMC Rocks festival will be held at Willowbank from March 24 to 26.

Full 2017 CMC Rocks line-up:

Dixie Chicks (USA)

Little Big Town (USA)

Kip Moore (USA)

Tyler Farr (USA)



Craig Campbell (USA)

Charles Esten (USA)

Michael Ray (USA)

Eric Paslay (USA)

Granger Smith (USA)

Drew Baldridge (USA)



The Shires (UK)



Ward Thomas (UK)



Lee Kernaghan

Morgan Evans

Adam Harvey

The McClymonts

The Wolfe Brothers

Jasmine Rae

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Brothers 3

Christie Lamb

Col Finley

Doug Bruce & The Tailgaters

Deep Creek Road

Imogen Clark

Kayla Mahon (NZ)

Kaylens Rain

Mustered Courage

Viper Creek Band