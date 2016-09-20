26°
News

Literacy starter packs for babies

20th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
The Friends of Ipswich Libraries (FOILS) Books for Babies program has distributed more than 2,000 packs since its launch in 2007.
The Friends of Ipswich Libraries (FOILS) Books for Babies program has distributed more than 2,000 packs since its launch in 2007.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY baby born in Ipswich will receive a literacy starter pack as an Australian-first program marks two major milestones.

The Friends of Ipswich Libraries (FOILS) Books for Babies program has distributed more than 2,000 packs since its launch in 2007.

It moved to a full-year format in August after previously being held for one month a year to coincide with Children's Book Week.

Library and Youth and Seniors Committee Chairman Councillor David Pahlke said the change would help Ipswich's newest residents build a foundation for literacy and learning from birth.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich libraries, literacy

No love from mining giants for coal workers memorial

No love from mining giants for coal workers memorial

New Hope Group, a company still active in the area, is the only one to offer to help so far.

Black lung must be investigated, and fast says victim

Percy Verrall suffers from 'black lung' disease caused by his time spent coal mining.

'I don't want young people working in the mines to go through this'

Ripley puts the GF on the big screen

*** DO NOT CHANGE THIS CROP *** It is intended as a generic image for rugby league and rugby union stories.

Can't make it to the NRL Grand Final?

Literacy starter packs for babies

The Friends of Ipswich Libraries (FOILS) Books for Babies program has distributed more than 2,000 packs since its launch in 2007.

Australian-first program marks two major milestones

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Things to do these school holidays

Enjoy the fun of Wind Tubes at the Ipswich Art Gallery

School holiday activities in Ipswich

Latest deals and offers

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actress joined her castmates in accepting the accolade, but when she returned to her seat in the Microsoft Theatre, her belongings were gone.

Things to do these school holidays

Enjoy the fun of Wind Tubes at the Ipswich Art Gallery

School holiday activities in Ipswich

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - suit ... $350,000 + GST

Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses andbull; Concrete Panel construction built 2009 in prime...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until ... $320,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom- 15m2*, Upstairs...

Great Family Home

19 Aramac Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

TWO FANTASTIC FULL LEVELS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $489,000

TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO AMAZING LEVELS OF LIVING & FULLY FENCED WITH REAR YARD ACCESS STEPS AWAY FROM THE FINEST...

What more could you want ?!

21 Highmead Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $379,000 Neg

This fantastic 3-bedroom brick home is sitting high and proud on its 750 square meter block. Currently tenanted with brilliant tenants who are happy to continue...

Large Family Home + 6m x 9m triple Bay Shed + In ground Pool

7 Hoey Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 $465,000

This immaculate highset character property is set in a brilliant location minutes to the CBD and parkland. With 2 spacious living areas and heaps of outdoor...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! 4540m2 WITH HOME AND VIEWS!

7 Trelawney Lane, Harrisville 4307

House 4 1 2 $299,000

Take a short 3km drive from the township of Harrisville and you will find this hidden gem! Nestled on 4540m2 of good fertile scenic rim country at the end of a...

Priced to Sell!!!!

115 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you're looking to make the move and purchase a property in Fernvale or its surrounding area then this classy property should be on the top of your list to view...

Stylish Renovation

59 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,999

Once in a while as an agent you come across a property that is simply stunning. This owner has taken something plain and with hours of planning and hard work have...

Stop saying &quot;One Day&quot;

57 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 1 $319,000

That's right, now is the time to make a move toward owning your very own home. This one is beautifully presented and all the hard work has been done for you. All...

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction