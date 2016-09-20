Literacy starter packs for babies

The Friends of Ipswich Libraries (FOILS) Books for Babies program has distributed more than 2,000 packs since its launch in 2007.

EVERY baby born in Ipswich will receive a literacy starter pack as an Australian-first program marks two major milestones.

It moved to a full-year format in August after previously being held for one month a year to coincide with Children's Book Week.

Library and Youth and Seniors Committee Chairman Councillor David Pahlke said the change would help Ipswich's newest residents build a foundation for literacy and learning from birth.