LIQUID GOLD: Where the rain fell last night

Monday afternoon storm chasing adventure out near Rosewood. Steven Jappe

FARMERS and gardeners are rejoicing following a summer downpour that delivered in excess of 70mm to parts of Ipswich overnight.

The rain is expected to continue today and through the remainder of the week, as Ipswich experiences a welcome change from the recent stifling heat.

While farmers in outlying areas aren't complaining, it is closer to the city where some of the biggest falls have been recorded.

Falls of 75mm have been recorded overnight at Redbank Plains and Karalee, with 73mm at Collingwood Park.

Healthy falls of around 60mm were recorded at Amberley, Mt Alford, Helidon, Kalbar and Moogerah Dam.

Photographer Steven Jappe caught an amazing photograph of the huge storm front as it approached Ipswich from the south-west last night about 6.30pm.

"With my eye on the radar all afternoon I was primed to go," Mr Jappe said on Facebook.

"Once it was within range I jumped in the car and off I went.

"I raced this cell to Rosewood from Purga, all the while looking to see where it was and how fast it was coming at me.

"This (photo) is taken just before Rosewood, coming down the road I pulled up in the drain and couldn't get out of the car quick enough.

"Luckily there was very little severeness about it except a very strong outflow and then a lot of heavy rain."

Light drizzle is expected to continue today, with a slightly lower chance of showers as the week goes on.

One thing is for certain; the hot weather that Ipswich has endured for the past week has left us for now.

The mercury is not expected to climb above 30 until Sunday.

Regional rainfall figures (Bureau of Meteorology)

Amberley: 65mm

Lowood: 36mm

Rosewood: 42mm

Harrisville: 55mm

Redbank Plains: 75mm

Fernvale: 30mm

Mt Alford: 60mm

Esk: 44mm

Wivenhoe Dam: 49mm

Helidon: 65mm

Gatton: 76mm

Forest Hill: 48mm

Lake Manchester: 33mm

Grandchester: 58mm

Moogerah Dam: 62mm

Kalbar: 59mm

Karalee: 75mm

Goodna: 72mm

Collingwood Park: 73mm