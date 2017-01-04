Rain across our region has our farmers rejoicing

GOOD TIMING: Farmer Trevor Dieckmann says that the recent rain is great for his lucerne crop.

THE liquid gold that fell from the sky across the region on Monday was a Godsend for the region's farmers.

Stinking hot and dry conditions were taking their toll on the land but falls of between 50 and 80mm fell right across the Ipswich rural areas to the delight of landowners. Kalbar farmer Trevor Dieckmann was one.

"The best thing is that it got rid of the heat that was killing everything and broke that cycle," he said.

"With any of the grass paddocks and crops you've got to get rain. It was a must and we had to have it because it was getting pretty serious.

"We hadn't had any decent rain for a while and with that 40 degree heat we were having it was cooking everything. We got around 50mm at the farm and it has all soaked in.

"We have a lucerne farm and it needed that cooler air. It was getting hard in the heat and it doesn't make good hay when it is that hot and dry."

Kalbar officially received 59mm while other rural areas such as Harrisville (55mm), Rosewood (42mm), Mt Alford (60mm) and Grandchester (58mm) also prospered.

"If we can get some good follow-up in the next few days to soak in a bit more it will be excellent. All the cattle fellas needed it too because the grass was burning off.," Mr Dieckmann said.

Kent West of Westfarms at Kalbar also hailed the timing of the rain "coming after those stinking hot days".

"We had about 62mm out where we are," he said.

"It is good for the lucerne crops and grain crops. We're just getting our ground ready for the season. It will benefit our 145 acres of lucerne. The rain we've had will be good all-up. We just need a bit more to follow up because it was really dry before the rain."